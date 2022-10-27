Jennifer Lopez dares the sexiest dress trend of the season (and it’s hot!)

Back to school under the sign of the Indian summer? It’s the fashion bet that Jennifer Lopez once again rises hands down with her latest look. Indeed, while she was shopping in Los Angeles, accompanied by her children, the 53-year-old actress and singer wore the ultimate sexy dress trend to prolong the summer a little longer: a dress with cutouts (also called cut-outs). Never frightened by an opportunity to try a new fashion trend, nor to show off her dream plastic, JLo has struck again: and this time, she kills two birds with one stone by opting for a trend as sexy as current.

Jennifer Lopez: she dares the cut out trend with a sexy dress

Ultra trendy in recent seasons, the cut out remains a fashion detail to adopt this fall-winter. Indeed, this small strip of visible skin can be as sexy as it is sophisticated and punctuates a fashion piece with character. If JLo adopts it with an elegant dress in olive linen, Katie Holmes also proves that the cut out is resolutely in tune with the times by wearing it even on the red carpet.

Jennifer Lopez: we are inspired by her olive cut-out dress

As Jennifer Lopez, so we let ourselves be seduced by the cut out detail. To adopt it, you can bet on a dress with elegant cutouts, but also bet on a less radical piece: like pants, a blazer or a blouse. The ultimate trick to daring to cut out without falling into vulgarity? Bet on a cut in a neutral location, such as on the arms, shoulders, calf or upper belly. With this positioning, chic will always be there!

The more daring ones can try their hand at more alluring cutouts, on the stomach, on the neckline on the thighs or even on the buttocks.