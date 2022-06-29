Jennifer Lopez dares the Strawberry Blonde coloring

Strawberry Blonde coloring continues to conquer the hearts of our favorite stars. Among them, Jennifer Lopez who appeared with this amazing blonde color on Instagram on June 24th.

Worn recently by Camilla Cabello, Sydney Sweeney (actress ofEuphoria) ; or even Nicole Kidman, the Strawberry Blonde coloring turns the heads of all the stars. The latest? The singer Jennifer Lopezwhich was spotted on June 24 with this blonde coloring super popular. A look the star showed off on her personal makeup artist Mary Philipps’ Instagram account in honor of a special ‘memory’ post from the past summer.

In this shot, the singer poses in the foreground with her new glam rock look alongside her makeup artist and her hairdresser Chris Appelton, author of this new hair fad. A gesture which, according to the rain of comments enthroned under the post of the makeup artist, has not gone unnoticed. Indeed, even if the fans of the interpreter of Jenny From The Block have been accustomed for several years to california sweep of their idol, this change of look was unanimous: “Gorgeous”, “I love this hair color”, “Fan of this new look” can we count among the comments for the singer, more radiant than ever!

Strawberry Blonde coloring what is it?

It’s here coloring emblematic of Serena Van Der Woodsen in gossipgirl, and she sees herself coming back into fashion. Recognized for its pink highlights on blonde backgroundshe also flirts with under red tones which give it the appearance of a Strawberry blonde super original. Why do we love it? Because it illuminates the face and softens our features come summer: the winning combo!

Who is Strawberry Blonde hair color for?

Notice to blonde or light brown hair : this color is made for you because it will damage your hair less than a dark color (which will require bleaching), and will warm your complexion to perfection. More suitable for light skin, therefore, it is just waiting to be adopted!