Jennifer Lopez dazzles in a tight skirt and corset while the wind plays with her hair

Jennifer López dazzled her more than 212 million followers on Instagram with her sensuality. The singer, businesswoman and actress showed off her body, from a red carpet, wearing a black skirt outfit and a leather corset adjusted to her curves while the wind blew and lifted her hair in the air.

“Hi” was the only thing the artist wrote to accompany this audiovisual that quickly exceeded 1,600,000 likes on that popular social network. In addition, it got more than 10,000 comments.

He used this look to attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards gala, which took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. The American singer received the MTV Generation Awards.

“Thank you @MTV and my incredible team”, JLo also wrote on her Instagram account by posting an image in which she appears from the front with her sensual outfit and where you can see her makeup, or so strong, and her accessories: she wears a simple necklace, a bracelet and a ring, all in silver, so they could be brilliant diamonds.

A few days ago Jennifer Lopez announced that she was ready for the summer. The interpreter of ‘The Ring’ posted a series of images on her profile on that popular social network wearing a sexy and very simple two-piece black swimsuit. This outfit was complemented with large sunglasses and beige heels.

“Summer mode: activated. (Summer mode: activated)”, was the message that the artist wrote to accompany this series of photographs that have already exceeded more than 4 million likes.

Also, JLo had previously been seen posing from that beautiful patio with a pool while sitting on a sofa and wearing a red, blue and white print dress. “#HappyMemorialDay! Please join me today in honoring all the service women and men who served our country and made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. #MemorialDay”, due to the text that she put in this post.

Keep reading: Meet Chase Muñiz Rosado, the adopted son of Marc Anthony

Jennifer López surprises with her new leggings and a crop top so small that she looks from below

Eating habits that keep Jennifer Lopez energized and healthy