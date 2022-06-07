Jennifer Lopez, dazzling at the MTV Movie & TV Awards

Cinema and Documentary

Jennifer Lopez was rewarded this Sunday at the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Based on an article Paris Match France by Léa Bitton

Jennifer Lopez was rewarded this Sunday at the MTV Movie & TV Awards ceremony in Los Angeles. ” I want to thank all the people who gave me this life. I want to thank the people who gave me joy, but also those who broke my heart “, dropped the singer on the stage of the Barker Hangar. Ben Affleck’s companion could not hold back her tears when she received the Generation Award. She was also awarded the best song for “On my way”, composed for the film Marry me.

Pointing to the audience, she added: “ You are the reason I am here and have been here, and I love you! “Dressed in a long black dress with a plunging neckline, Jennifer Lopez then thanked her 14-year-old twins, Max and Emma, ​​for having “ learned to love “. ” You are the reason I’m here, I love you “, she concluded.

Series Euphoria was awarded six trophies, including Best Performance for Zendaya. Spider-Man: No Way Home, the blockbuster in which plays her boyfriend Tom Holland was crowned best film of the year. Paris Hilton, Vanessa Hudgens, Sydney Sweeney, Snoop Dogg and Olivia Rodrigo were also pictured at the photocall.