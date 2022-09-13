Jennifer Lopez defends how to wear espadrilles with a cut out dress

The protagonist of Marry me created an outfit with dyes from the block. chose one of the dresses booming in olive green, with cut-out finish and halter neckline. This piece is perfect for a cool summer day, however, its hue and midi length make it a fair choice for fall.

To raise it, actress chose some espadrilles —the summer classic— with a chunky heel. That cult object that always takes its position. If we check the street style of Queen Letizia and Kate Middleton, for example, we notice that they always make them part of their midi-dresses, did they surpass the holiday looks? So it seems, because the members of the family royal They have been worn in various ceremonies.

Now, to give it your personal touch, JLo combined a tote bag from Dior, she pulled her hair up into a high bun, and without sacrificing elegance, laced up some sunglasses and subtle accessories. Once again, her lessons are in print, especially to defend the how to dress at 50+.

Where have we seen the trend of espadrilles?

Let’s talk about how celebrities are wearing them. Anne Hathaway opted for some jeans and t-shirta look effortless, but extremely easy to emulate. Kate Middleton appealed for a vpink dress and stylish wallet, the boldest way to replace the pump shoes. Although the Queen Letizia play with multiple midi dresses and espadrillesthis time he decided to wear them in casual mode, and fused some pants cropped and romantic blouse.