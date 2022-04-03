Jennifer López defies the rules of Carolina Herrera by wearing a miniskirt and platforms at 52. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

At 52 years old, Jennifer Lopez challenge the rules of Carolina Herrera when using platform mini skirtbut with elegance, proving once again that age is just a number, and that, like good morning, each year that passes looks better and more youthful.

The beautiful diva from the Bronx, Jennifer Lopez It has been faithful proof throughout her career, that “fashion is for those who suit it”, and as long as she feels comfortable, safe and above all beautiful with what she wears, it does not matter if they are garments intended for younger women. or older, she wears them in complete style.

For example, in his most recent Instagram post, JLo she looked impeccable, very flirtatious, but at the same time Elegantwith an outfit that the successful fashion designer would surely not approve of, Carolina Herrerasince it consisted of a tiny and fitted mini skirt with an aquamarine print, which she combined with high platform sneakers.

Sailors, you still have time to pamper yourself on board courtesy of our Chief Entertainment and Lifestyle Officer @JLo ��♀️���� Use code JLoversLoot when you book before Mar 31 for a gift of $200 onboard credit, combinable will all our other offers: https://t.co/gns9cQxiFy pic.twitter.com/9F65FXtzMq — Virgin Voyages ⚓️ (@VirginVoyages)

March 30, 2022





The outfit of Jennifer Lopezperfect for Spring-Summer, had details that enhanced it with elegance, such as a cute and formal Barbie pink button-down shirt with a bow at the neck, and a matching jacket with the skirt, in addition to its simple, but comfortable and elegant hairstyle of a super high polished bun.

And it is that, on several occasions, the famous Venezuelan designer, Carolina Herrerawho has distinguished herself by her great elegance, as well as her ideology of female empowerment at all costs, has pointed out that mature womeneven those over 30 years old, should not use mini skirts.

“There is nothing that ages more, than dressing young”-

However, the dressmaker has also emphasized the true sense of elegance, which often goes beyond the clothes you wear.

“Do you know what elegance is? It is not only what you wear, it is how you wear it, how you are inside”, he emphasized.

Such is the case of the beautiful Jennifer Lopez that, despite the fact that at 52 years old it is common for her to show off her impeccable and spectacular figure, she always does so with a touch of elegance that distinguishes her, and has made her one of the most influential artists for decades.

The girlfriend of Ben Affleckperformer of great hits like Love Don’t Cost a Thing, Waiting for Tonight and on the flooras well as movies like Selena and hustlers, the Wall Street fraudsters; She looked impeccable in a miniskirt to give a surprise to the workers of Sephora, where her beauty products of her brand are currently sold JLo Beauty.