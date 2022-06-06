Jennifer López delivers an emotional speech after receiving the Generation Award at MTV

The Angels — Jennifer Lopez gave an emotional speech about how believers and skeptics contributed to his success, accepting a lifetime achievement honor at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday.

“I want to thank the people who gave me joy and those who broke my heart, those who told me the truth and those who lied to me”said Lopez, who won this year’s Generation Award for actors whose diverse contributions have made them household names.

It also took home best song, a new category, for the single “On My Way” from the “Marry Me” soundtrack.

MTV’s youth-focused celebration of film and television offered a lighter, more cheerful awards show, with 26 gender-neutral categories like Best Villain and Best Kiss. Presented by Vanessa Hudgensthe ceremony returned to a live format after being pre-recorded for several years.

Lopez shed tears as she thanked fans, her longtime manager and her children for “teaching me to love,” bringing the audience to their feet at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

“I want to thank the people who gave me this life”Lopez, 52, said, later adding: “You are only as good as the people you work with. But if you’re lucky, they make you better. I’ve been very lucky in that regard.”

Lopez’s first breakthrough came as a dancer on the 1990s sketch comedy series “In Living Color.” She pursued an acting career, landing a starring role in “Selena” in 1997. She would go on to appear in such films as “Anaconda,” “Out of Sight,” “The Wedding Planner,” “Hustlers” and her latest, “Marry Me.”

As a singer, López has earned success on the pop and Latin charts with multiple hit songs and albums. He released his multi-hit debut “On the 6” in 1999 and topped the Billboard Hot 100 with songs like “If You Had My Love,” “All I Have,” and remixes of “I’m Real” and “Ain’ It’s Funny.”

And in 2020, Lopez performed during the Super Bowl halftime show alongside Shakira.

Spider-Man also shined

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” entered the awards as the top nominee with seven. It took home best picture, with the film’s star, Tom Holland, winning for best performance in a film. With nearly $1.9 billion at the box office, it was the biggest movie of the year and a fan favorite, but it was largely overlooked by the major award shows.

Zendaya won best performance in a show for her role in “Euphoria,” which took home the award for best show.

At the beginning of the transmission, the singer Olivia Rodrigo, 19, won the award for best music documentary for her project “Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u”. Rodrigo, who won three Grammy Awards this year, including best new artist, spoke about the importance of creating the film, which involves a road trip, live performances and reflections on her debut album “Sour.”

“I made ‘Driving home 2 u’ for the fans, especially those who couldn’t come see me on tour”Rodrigo said.

Jack Black he also received a lifetime achievement award, Comic Genius. She ran onto the stage and looked nearly out of breath before giving her acceptance speech.

I need a little burst of oxygen he said before reciting several movies he’s starred in, including “School of Rock” and “Jumanji.”

“Comedy genius. Come on, are you kidding? So that?”Black said. “I don’t deserve this, but I’ll take it.”

The ceremony began with the star of “Loki”, Sophia DiMartino, who gained recognition for her portrayal of Sylvie on the Disney Plus television series. After the actress claimed her trophy, she talked about her being 9 months pregnant when she was offered her role and that her baby was only 3 months old when she started filming.

“It’s been a great ride, so this really means a lot to me.”said. “Thanks to the audience. It is all for you. Thank you for letting Sylvie into your imagination.”

Daniel Radcliffe He won best villain for his portrayal of a billionaire in the adventure comedy “The Lost City.”