Jennifer Lopez denies rumors of a fight with Ben Affleck: “I respect him as a father, parent and person”

Ben Affleck’s words about the end of the marriage with Jennifer Garner had led to the spread of some news regarding an alleged dispute with Jennifer Lopez, which has now clarified the situation.

Jennifer Lopez he wanted to clarify the indiscretions they claimed he had quarreled with Ben Affleck due to the statements regarding his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, words that the actor have been stripped from their original context making them particularly negative.

The director and actor had in fact declared that if he remained married, he would probably still be struggling with alcohol addiction, feeling trapped.

Ben Affleck retorted by claiming that the media transformed his words to make people seem “worse, more numb, stupid and unpleasant”. The star’s marriage to Jennifer Garner lasted from 2005 to 2015, when the couple separated before divorcing in 2018.

Affleck, speaking on the talk show of Jimmy Kimmel, claimed that the sentences had been deprived of their original meaning, in the name of deep respect and affection for the ex-wife: “It is exactly the opposite. I would never want my children to believe that they can speak ill of their motherThe actor claimed in the original interview that, as is often the case, he and Jennifer had drifted apart and tried in every way to make their marriage work for the sake of their children, but then took refuge in alcohol. because he was deeply unhappy.

The site Page Six, after the media fuss raised by Ben’s words, he quickly shared the news that Jennifer Lopez was angry because she felt drawn into an unpleasant situation, being the actor’s current partner and having had a relationship with him that lasted from 2002 to 2004. .

The singer and actress, however, wanted to clarify a People: “This story is simply not true. This is not what I feel. I couldn’t respect Ben more as a father, co-parent and person“.