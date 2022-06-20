Jennifer Lopez designates her child by the neutral pronouns “they/them” to invite him to sing on stage

On June 16, 2022, singer Jennifer Lopez welcomed her 14-year-old child, Emme Maribel Muñiz to the stage of a charity gala in Los Angeles. What may seem insignificant is nevertheless a positive gesture in favor of gender self-determination.

If she will always be Jenny from the block According to her, Jennifer Lopez is one of the most influential personalities in the world (she was even at the top of the ranking established by Forbes on the subject, in May 2012). So when the Latin American singer seems to be speaking out for a gender-neutral upbringing, it’s worth pointing out..

Jennifer Lopez introduces her child Emme Maribel Muñiz by “they/them”

On June 16, 2022, Jennifer Lopez participated in the Blue Diamond gala, organized by the LA Dodgers Foundation, the association of a Los Angeles baseball team. During this charity evening (to raise funds for education, health, poor housing, etc.), she invited Emme Maribel Muñiz on stage to sing with her. This is the child she had with singer Marc Anthony (whom she divorced in 2014), in 2008. This person was assigned a girl at birth.

Jennifer Lopez with her child Emme Maribel Muñiz, on and off stage. © Instagram screenshot @emme.munizz.

To introduce on stage her favorite duo sidekick Jennifer Lopez used gender-neutral pronouns. they/them in English, which in this context could be translated as ” hey ” in French. The mother of the family explained how her child often refused to sing with her, and valued her privacy, and therefore how special this occasion was for her.

To sing several songs with his mother (A thousand years by Christina Perry, Born in the USA by Bruce Springsteen, as well as Let’s Get Loud by Jennifer Lopez), Emme Maribel Muñiz used a rainbow-colored microphone, an LGBTI+ symbol. A way of expressing without having to verbalize it one’s belonging to the community, probably.

Support your child’s self-determination

This care used neutral pronouns was perceived by many fans as a great sign of respect and acceptance from Jennifer Lopez for her child Emme Maribel Muñiz who does not seem to identify with the gender assigned to him at birth. Whether they are transgender or not, this person is only 14 years old and therefore has their whole life ahead of them to figure out how they want to identify.. This is called self-determination.

And in the middle of LGBTI+ pride month, it is also an encouraging sign to see that this young person who could have evolved in an overexposed, hypermediatized setting, can benefit from the support of his famous mother, Jennifer Lopez. And maybe the latter will have a positive influence on this point which can be part of a non-gendered education, and in favor of the self-determination of children.



