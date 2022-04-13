Jennifer Lopez details Ben Affleck’s romantic marriage proposal

In her official website newsletter, Jennifer Lopez gave new details about Ben Affleck’s marriage proposal.

When it comes to confiding in her love affair with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez is often generous. The star, now engaged for the second time to the actor, told in the last newsletter sent by her official website, how the marriage proposal of her companion had taken place. The singer, who describes their couple as a “second chance given to love”, after their breakup in the early 2000s, explains that “her biggest dream has come true”.

“Saturday night, in my favorite place in the world (a good bubble bath), my beautiful love got down on one knee and proposed to me. I was totally taken aback and just looked him in the eyes smiling and crying, trying somehow to realize that after 20 years this is happening again, I was truly speechless.” she writes. “Is that a yes?” Asked Ben Affleck. “I said YES, of course it’s a YES,” she replied.

“Nothing special”

The interpreter of “Jenny from the block” continues her story by explaining that she had the biggest smile and “tears streaming down (her) face”. “I felt incredibly happy.” And while the 52-year-old diva is sometimes known for her extravagant taste, here she admits that “it was nothing out of the ordinary, but it was the most romantic thing I could have imagined…just a moment of calm on a Saturday evening at home, two people promising to always be there for each other”. J-Lo believes that her couple is formed by “two very lucky people who have a second chance to experience true love”. As for her green-colored engagement ring, it indicates “that this color (him) has always brought good luck and will continue forever”.

Ben Affleck had asked his beautiful in marriage for the first time in 2002, when they made the front page of all the media. Two years later, they announced their breakup. Both then respectively founded their families with Jennifer Garner and Marc Anthony, before meeting again in 2021. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have also just offered themselves a gigantic cocoon in Los Angeles for 55 million dollars. What to live happily with their blended family, as husband and wife.