Jennifer Lopez didn’t want her daughter in her music video for ‘Limitless’

Jennifer Lopez often talks about how much she loves her children, Emme and Max. Although Lopez takes care of her children, she reveals that she didn’t want her daughter Emme in any of her music videos.

Jennifer Lopez was proud of her daughter’s performance at the Super Bowl

Lopez says she was proud when she saw her daughter sing at the Super Bowl. During an interview with Oprah Winfrey, she described the moment as “exhilarating”, saying it “filled her”.

When asked if Emme had always been a performer, Lopez said her daughter was “quiet.” Max tends to be very vocal and exuberant, while Emme is more of a thinker, according to Lopez.

“My son is very loud and rambunctious and full of energy and Emme is the opposite,” Lopez told Winfrey. “She is the yin to his yang. But she feels very comfortable performing and singing on stage.

Lopez says she didn’t know Emme’s talent. She always thought her daughter was very shy. However, she became aware of Emme’s artistic ability when she took on the role of a little girl in her “Limitless” music video.

Jennifer Lopez didn’t want her daughter in her music video

Lopez’s daughter was interested in starring in the music video. However, Lopez was not comfortable with this. Although Emme wanted to be in the video, Lopez continued her casting call.

Lopez said she didn’t want her daughter in the video because she didn’t want her kids in the entertainment industry. “I never thought of putting them in the business or at work or anything,” Lopez tells Winfrey. “I just didn’t want that for them. Because I’ve worked with a lot of children and that’s a lot. It’s a lot of pressure. »

Lopez also discouraged her daughter from being in the video because of the long hours. She says her then-fiancé Alex Rodriguez suggested she put Emme in the video. Lopez said she didn’t think it was a good idea. Her friend Benny Medina came to see her and also suggested that she change her mind and let Emme do the video.

“I was like, ‘You guys, I don’t wanna put her [in the video]. I don’t want her to work,” Lopez says. “It’s a lot, and I realize for the first time, what if I have to tell him something?” I do not want that. Lopez eventually agreed but told her daughter that if she made the video she needed to see the work throughout.

Jennifer Lopez was surprised by her daughter’s performance

For the video, Emme had to act and sing. Her character was meant to represent the little girl inside every woman. Lopez says they made the first take all the way. “She was a natural,” marvels Lopez.

Lopez couldn’t help but cry upon seeing her daughter’s performance. His staff also cried. “Everyone on my team has been with me for 20 years,” Lopez says. “They all saw when [my children] were born. We all watch it; we all have tears in our eyes. That’s when I knew she had it and could do with it whatever she wanted.

