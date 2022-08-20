Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez didn’t want her daughter in her music video for ‘Limitless’

Photo of James James43 mins ago
0 38 2 minutes read

Jennifer Lopez often talks about how much she loves her children, Emme and Max. Although Lopez takes care of her children, she reveals that she didn’t want her daughter Emme in any of her music videos.

Jennifer Lopez was proud of her daughter’s performance at the Super Bowl

Jennifer Lopez with her daughter Emme Muniz | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Lopez says she was proud when she saw her daughter sing at the Super Bowl. During an interview with Oprah Winfrey, she described the moment as “exhilarating”, saying it “filled her”.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James43 mins ago
0 38 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Emily Ratajkowski shows off toned abs in a black tank top

9 mins ago

The romance of Selena Gomez and Nick Jonas did not last long: here is the timeline of their relationship

20 mins ago

Tardieu on a quality podium with Ben Yedder and Neymar

21 mins ago

Pools of murky, dark, blood-stained water

31 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button