Jennifer Lopez disappoints the love of her life, Ben Affleck, with an “aromantic” birthday wish as the pair look happier than ever people | Entertainment

First it was Jennifer Lopez’s turn to celebrate another return of the sun with an outdoor party at her new home in Beverly Hills with her husband, kids and friends. Now, Ben Affleck’s birthday is here and the “Bronx Diva” has expressed all her love to him.

As expected, the singer turned to her Instagram account to dedicate “I love you” to her husband of 51 years and express her affection with a video that generated all kinds of reactions.

“Dear Ben…happy birthday. I love you!”, reads Jennifer Lopez’s post which she published on August 15 along with a recording of the place they were traveling in a vehicle and she takes pictures from inside.

A few seconds of recording were brought to life with Sam Cooke’s (What a) Wonderful World, a theme he sang lightly, while Ben Affleck looked excited to perform with a bit more charisma.

Although Jennifer Lopez’s post took almost a full day to appear, the reactions didn’t wait long and the comment box was flooded with messages of well wishes for one of the Batman protagonists.

The actress’ followers also expressed their support to see that the couple is happy now as they have been married for over a year after rekindling their relationship almost 20 years after their first break.

“They seem very happy”; “True love exists and so do second chances, I love you”; “God gives you the right person at the right time. I love seeing them both happy, singing their hearts out together in the car”; “JLO, this is the first time I can see you happy… I’m so happy for you both”; “Emotional moment”; These are some of the messages the couple received.

However, there were no shortage of people who questioned JLo’s revelation as “unromantic”, despite their love story ending in 2004 after nearly two decades of media romance.

“Something about calling my partner names makes me sad. I call my love, girl, my life, never Louis!” questioned a follower of the singer, who of course downplayed these words.

As of now, it is unknown whether there will be a big celebratory party like Jennifer Lopez’s birthday on July 24, but knowing the American superstar and her party spirit, any possibility cannot be ruled out. (And)

