Jennifer Lopez: divine in a bohemian look

The 52-year-old star continues to be talked about at the moment. Between her second engagement with actor Ben Affleck with whom she has been living a passionate romance for several months, the announcement of the release of a documentary retracing her career and her looks that are always well thought out and scrutinized by the press, Jennifer Lopez remains the one of the most followed personalities. In search of a new love nest with her fiancé in Los Angeles, the singer does not abandon her sense of fashion despite the task which can be difficult. Seen recently in an outfit made up of elegant overalls, the interpreter of “Jenny from the Block” this time bet on a more bohemian outfit and just as much anchored in the spring-summer 2022 fashion trends.

An ideal bohemian look for spring

Photographed this Tuesday, April 19, near a superb villa in the City of Angels, Jennifer Lopez was sublime. Dressed in a long flowing white caftan-style dress, cinched at the waist with a rope belt, and a camel crocodile-style leather bag, the performer proves that the hippie-chic style remains one of the most desirable styles when the sun points the tip of its nose. As accessories, JLo opted for her iconic square sunglasses with smoked lenses and maxi hoop earrings. On the feet, it is for a pair of open platform heels and rust-colored suede that the star has cracked. A coherent choice that finishes the look with a final perfect bohemian touch. An outfit once again successful, easy to copy and from which we draw inspiration without moderation for spring!

© Agency/Bestimage

© Splash News/ABACA