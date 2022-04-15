Jennifer Lopez Documentary Opens Tribeca Film Festival

A Netflix documentary about Jennifer Lopez titled “Halftime” will kick off the 21st Tribeca Festival.

The New York Film Festival announced his movie opening on Wednesday. While Tribeca has traditionally been held in the spring, this year it moves into the summer and It opens on June 8.

Organizers said “Halftime” follows Lopez “as he reflects on its milestones and its evolution as an artist and navigates the second half of his career. In 2020, López presented the halftime show of the Super Bowl with Shakira.

The film, which premieres June 14 on Netflix, will debut at the United Palace in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Manhattan, the same venue where Tribeca opened last year with the adaptation of the Broadway musical. “In the Heights” from Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The director amanda michelle said in a statement that it is “very appropriate to celebrate this critical milestone in Jennifer’s life and career just miles from where she grew up. Having the opportunity to share this film on the big screen with a New York audience is a dream come true.”

The Tribeca Festival is scheduled for June 8-19.

Her engagement to Ben Affleck

Lopez, a native of the Bronx, recently suggested that she and Ben Affleck They are engaged. A video posted to his members-only fan newsletter showed Lopez looking a big green ring in his left hand.

in your account Twitter, the singer of Puerto Rican origin said that she had a “very exciting and special story to share” and announced that she would give it through her personal newsletter “On the JLO”though he did offer a big hint by placing a ring emoji next to his name.

Lopez and Affleck started seeing each other again last year, after the “Jenny from the Block” hitmaker ended her engagement to the former Yankees star. Alex Rodriguez and that the protagonist of “Gone Girl” ended his relationship with the Spanish actress Anne of Arms.