Jennifer Lopez documentary soon available on Netflix – Betanews.fr

Jennifer Lopez has been a diligent figure in the entertainment industry for over two decades. J. Lo went from dancer to actress, then to singer and back again. Today, she recounts her long career in a new Netflix documentary.

The history of Jennifer Lopez in show business

Jennifer Lopez was first introduced to the world as a dancer in the popular 90s American sketch series In Living Color. In the mid-90s, she tried to break into the film industry as an actress. Her breakthrough role was that of Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla in the 1997 biopic Selena.

This film prompted her to embark on a musical career. She released her debut album, On the 6, in 1999, featuring the hits “Let’s Get Loud” and “Waiting For Tonight.”

Over the next two decades, Jennifer Lopez starred in dozens of films, including several romantic comedies in the 2000s. Her years of hard work culminated in an unforgettable Super Bowl halftime show alongside Shakira. in 2020.

J. Lo will release a documentary on Netflix

With so many years and countless experiences in the world of film and music, J. Lopez has many stories to tell. She’ll explore her career and more in a new Netflix documentary called Halftime. The film will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2022.

“The documentary focuses on an international superstar who has inspired people for decades with his perseverance, creative brilliance and cultural contributions. And this is just the beginning,” reads a statement from Tribeca. Halftime kicks off the second half of Lopez’s life, as she lays bare her evolution as a Latina, mother and artist, taking charge of her career and using her voice for a larger purpose. »

The film will be available to stream on Netflix on June 14, 2022.

Grit. Determination. Artistry. @JLo. 🔥#Tribeca2022 is kicking off on June 8 with the WORLD PREMIERE of HALFTIME, a new @Netflix documentary that follows Jennifer Lopez as she reflects on her milestones and evolution as an artist. Learn more https://t.co/V7V9YX5uh1 pic.twitter.com/0ssFAlz5Pq —Tribeca (@Tribeca) April 13, 2022

J. Lopez has often said that after turning 50, she felt like she was just getting started in her career. She’s achieved icon status in show business, and now that she’s an established superstar, she wants to extend her legacy even further.

Halftime’s title comes from Lopez’s idea that she’s only done half her job in the world. He also references his legendary 2020 Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira, which received worldwide acclaim.

The Halftime documentary, naturally, will look at Lopez’s preparation for the big show, and the years of onstage moments leading up to it.