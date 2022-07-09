Jennifer López does not wax and joins the new fashion among many celebrities

The world of styling is constantly changing and it is for this reason that, for a few years now, trends in eyebrow design have changed radically, leaving behind super plucked and defined eyebrows, to give way to thick, thick and thick eyebrows. organic. Many have been the artists who have joined this trend promoted by the model Cara Delevingne, and one of them has been the actress and singer Jennifer López.

Although this type of eyebrows became fashionable almost a decade ago, the truth is that, due to confinement due to coronavirus, a large number of people began to join this trend, since it does not require much care or maintenance. excessive. In this way, JLo went from wearing defined eyebrows and with a lot of makeup to wearing organic eyebrows with a lifting effect, the latter being one of the most flattering eyebrow designs for the singer, since it gives her a much more casual and youthful air. to her looks, while creating the optical illusion of a lift in her features. It is because of this that Ben Affleck’s fiancée has decided to ditch the tweezers and wax completely, leaving her eyebrows to grow naturally.





Recently, the ‘Love Don’t Cost a Thing’ singer once again showed off her spectacular bushy eyebrow design in a post on her Instagram account. In the image titled ‘Happy hump day’, which in Spanish would be something like “Happy hump day”, a play on words in English that celebrates the arrival of the middle of the week, therefore, it is celebrated every Wednesday. In this photo, Ben Affleck’s fiancée can be seen sporting a white shirt, neutral manicure and makeup, and her impressive thick, unplucked eyebrows. Of course, the singer accentuates the shape a bit with some special eyebrow makeup, but she only places it on the end of the eyebrow, to intensify the color a little.

At the moment, the publication has more than 675,000 ‘likes’ and more than 11,000 comments, among which the following stand out: “How beautiful!”, “You are so perfect”, “Always looking impeccable”, “Jen, you are impressive ”. According to these comments, all her fans agree that “The Bronx Diva” looks great with this new style of eyebrows, very different from the one she wore in the late 90s, early 2000s.

To create an eyebrow look similar to JLo’s, the eyebrow expert for Benefit Spain, Sheila Malo, recommends the following: “You should not outline the entire eyebrow, only remove the hair between the eyebrows and the lower area of ​​​​the eyelids. The upper area must be as it is, in case we get rid of any loose or rebellious hair. A thick but not excessively defined eyebrow is recommended, perhaps something more wild and natural, so do not go overboard with waxing, especially with wax”.