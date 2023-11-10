Jennifer Lopez doesn’t hold back from anything and looks amazing after six hours of rehearsal

TeaBeing 54 years old is not at all a conflict with beauty, and there are already many celebrities who boast on their social networks about how well they have been preserved, and such is the case Sofia Vergara, Salma Hayek And today he gave us another example of great Diva of the Bronx: Jennifer Lopez.

JLo looks divine without makeup after six hours of rehearsal

Last Wednesday night, November 8th jlo She showed that she still looks flawless at 54, and the photographers who follow her everywhere captured her leaving a rehearsal studio in Los Angeles with her former manager, Benny Medina.

The singer, actress and producer wore a loose, pale yellow sports dress with white sneakers. After six hours of rehearsals, her hair was up and her face was free of makeup, while the only accessory used by the star were simple gold earrings.

JLo teaches class how to dress with denim

J Lo To look fabulous she wore just three outfits that were the protagonists of Fall-Winter 2023 fashion. She paired the matching denim skirt with weft effect and back slit with a camel colored jacket, which is perfect for the winter season. How did he carry the whole thing in one step? Some are adding high heel ankle boots that stand out for their pointy shape. The entire look was signed by American brand Coach, led by designer Stuart Weaver.