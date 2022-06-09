Jennifer Lopez: engaged to Ben Affleck for the second time, she could not be happier

In conversation with a woman to whom the government refused to grant a disabled adult allowance, Élisabeth Borne gave an answer that caused a stir. The Prime Minister was invited to the microphone of France Bleu on Tuesday and indeed suggested to a disabled woman to return to work, words which quickly sparked controversy, especially on social networks where Internet users and certain political figures did not hesitate. to express their outrage.

The auditor named Dolores explained that her request for AAH was rejected because her “husband earns 1,810 euros monthly, despite a rent of 1,000 euros”.

“I am told that I have no right to anything because we exceed the ceilings. Without my husband, I would be on the street,” she added.

Élisabeth Borne then suggested to him to “resume a professional activity” in an environment which has “structures for which it is the responsibility”.

The Niçoise did not respond at first, clearly subjugated, and the occupant of Matignon retorted: “Perhaps, this is not the time to talk about this professional recovery”.

In tears, Dolores replied: “I love it when Madam Prime Minister says to resume a professional life, you know when you arrive in a wheelchair…”

The reactions then flared up, in particular from Jean-Luc Mélenchon who wrote on Twitter: “Brutal technocrat, E. Borne humiliated by mistake or by taste? 1 million unemployment benefit recipients know that she picked their pockets .Here she humiliates a woman in a wheelchair.”