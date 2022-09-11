Jennifer Lopez Enjoys a Girls Day With New Stepdaughter Violet Affleck – Details

ads

Jennifer Lopez proved her bond with her new stepchildren was growing stronger on Saturday as she enjoyed a girls’ day out with Ben Affleck’s eldest daughter, Violet.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez’s wedding dress sucks in special family time

The actress, who is also mother to twins Max and Emme, took her 16-year-old stepdaughter to lunch in Beverly Hills, and photos shared by the Mail Online showed the pair looked happy chatting together while they were walking down the street. .

Loading player…

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s love story

Jennifer, 53, wore a perm and a white t-shirt tucked into wide-leg cream pants, while Violet wore a floral shirt dress and black ankle boots. They had a bite to eat and went shopping together, before Jennifer allowed the teenager to practice her driving skills behind the wheel of their white Toyota SUV.

STORY: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck adopt new pet after wedding

Ben and Jennifer made a point of involving their children as much as possible in their marriage and included them in their wedding ceremony at his Georgia plantation in August. Ben’s children from his marriage to Jennifer Garner – Violet, Seraphina and Samuel – followed the couple down the aisle as the ceremony began, along with Jennifer’s twins, Max and Emme.

Jennifer Lopez spent a day with her stepdaughter Violet

The children also joined the newlyweds on their honeymoon in Paris after their surprise first wedding in Las Vegas in July.

The actress opened up about how special it was to get married in front of all the kids on her On the JLo newsletter earlier this month.

MORE: Ben Affleck reveals the real reason he and Jennifer Lopez called off the 2004 wedding

She explained that they walked down the aisle to Marc Cohn’s song, The Things We’ve Handed Down. The couple had spoken of the singer’s song, True Companion, as the perfect wedding song when they were dating twenty years ago.

Jennifer married Ben Affleck for the second time in August

The chosen song they descended on was “a song about the wonderful mystery of children,” she explained, adding that it was “something we could only guess at the time, but it was the perfect choice because our five children preceded me on the walk”.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez serenades hubby Ben Affleck at wedding reception

“The twenty years between those childhood dreams and the adult world of love and family that we embraced that day, brought more to this marriage than either of us could ever have imagined. We weren’t just getting married, we were marrying these children into a new family. They are the only people we asked to defend us at our wedding. To our greatest honor and joy, everyone did,” she added.

Ending the heartfelt story, J-Lo told her fans, “As our eldest child finished her walk, Marc started True Companion, a song we first listened to together what seemed like times yesterday and there always is – and life came, strangely, beautifully, mysteriously, divinely wrapped up”.

Read more HELLO! American stories here

ads