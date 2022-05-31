Jennifer Lopez expresses her pain on social networks

Shortly after Ray Liotta’s death was announced, Jennier Lopez took to social media to talk about her former “Shades of Blue” co-star. Ben Afleck’s fiancee remembered the “intense” moments she had shared with the actor of the film “Goodfellas”.

Sad news for moviegoers and the world of the 7th art. This Thursday, May 26, we learned the death of American actor Ray Liottanotably known for his portrayal of Henry Hill in the film Freedmen. It is moreover this legendary role which will allow him to access the consecration and to be one of the most prominent actors in Hollywood.

Alas, after a remarkable career, Ray Liotta has just joined the other world at the age of 67 years old. News that saddened many, starting with Jennifer Lopez, with whom he was in the cast of the series Shades of Blue.

Jennifer Lopez in mourning

Shortly after the news of Ray Liotta’s death, Jennifer Lopez paid tribute to her former partner on social networks. For two years, between 2016 and 2018, the two stars were the main actors of the detective series Shades of Blue. And Ben Affleck’s fiancée only remembers good times spent with his former colleague:

Ray was my partner in crime in Shades of Blue… The first thing that comes to mind is that he was so nice to my kids.

Wrote Jennifer Lopez in a publication posted in tribute to Ray Liotta. And to add:

Ray was the epitome of a badass who was all soft on the inside… I guess that’s what makes him such a compelling actor to watch. The original Goodfella (L’Affranchi, NDLR).

The one who has just put the pieces back together with her ex has only kept good memories of her collaboration with the deceased. Moreover, the first scene they had to shoot together immediately announced the color:

The first time we stepped on set to do our first scene together, there was an electric spark and mutual respect. And we both knew it was going to be okay.

“We lost a big one today”

All in her trouble, Jennifer Lopez was full of praise for Ray Liotta, to whom she particularly enjoyed giving the reply:

We enjoyed doing our scenes together and I thought I was lucky to be able to work and learn with him. (…) He was so accessible (…) and I will always remember the moments we spent together with emotion.

Finally, the 52-year-old star said that “we lost a big one today”:

Rest in peace, Ray… It’s so sad to lose you when it seems way too soon. I will always remember you.

And to address tender words to the entourage of Ray Liotta:

I send so much love and strength to your daughter Karsen, your family and loved ones.

It is in the Dominican Republic, where he was to shoot the film Dangerous Waters, that Ray Liotta fell asleep never to wake up again. As a source told Page Sixthe actor died in his sleep on the night of May 25 to 26, 2022.