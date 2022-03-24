Jennifer López exudes elegance in palazzo pants and green velvet top, at 52

Jennifer López exudes elegance in palazzo pants and a green velvet top, at 52. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

A great night of success lived the diva of the Bronx, JLo during the IHeartRadio Music Awards, where he received special recognition for his 30-year artistic career. In addition to impressing with her performance on stage, the actress and singer Jennifer Lopez squandered elegance together palazzo pants and green velvet top spectacular.

Jennifer Lopez He showed why he is an icon of fashion and beauty, wearing a spectacular outfit, which replaced the traditional gala dress, looking wonderful and stealing attention after his triumph in said ceremony.

The incredible outfit that the interpreter of Love Don’t Cost a Thing, change the step and for youconsists of a pair of new and elegant baggy pants style palazzo super long (to the floor), which gave her height and stylized her figure, accompanied by a matching strapless top, both in green velvet bottle.

Above, Jennifer Lopez She wore a velvety white leopard animal print coat with black, with a loose fit, which established with the rest of the outfit the permanence of oversize pieces for this season, which we all must wear.

Without a doubt, the protagonist of the film just released in February, marry mewhere he shares credits with the Latin singer Malumahas become a fashion icon throughout her more than 30-year career, and proof of this has been the different outfits she wore at the IHeartRadio Music Awards, where she received the Icon recognition, which have also received personalities like Bon Jovi.

And it is that, during the reception of her award and the traditional speech in front of the public, the beautiful Jennifer Lopez made you sigh with an elegant and at the same time coquettish sheer olive green dress by Stéphane Rolland, which reminded us in part of his iconic Versace dress, which he wore in 2000.

the actress of Hustlers: The Hustlers of Wall Streetgave her heart thanking her fans for her permanence in music and cinema more than 3 decades after becoming known, something that, as she said, she would never have imagined since she was a girl born in the Bronx.

“I appreciate this very, very, very much. I wish I could tell you that awards are the most important thing to me, but that’s not true. And don’t think I don’t appreciate shiny and glittery things, because I do! But that’s not what matters most to me. I really do it for you, “she emphasized at the beginning of her message.

“Thanks to you I can do what I love most in life and that is the most wonderful blessing. It is a gift and I just want to say thank you. Thank you to everyone who comes to a program, plays a song, watches a movie and follows me You are the ones who give me the opportunity to live a life that I could not even imagine when I was a girl growing up in the Bronx, “he said.

While Jennifer Lopez She thanked her fans for being part of her life and success throughout her 3 decades of career, who could not be proud and excited, it was precisely her boyfriend, the Batman actor, Ben Affleckwho was caught staring at her with an expression, which melted everyone.

Definitely, Jennifer Lopez win after win with everything he does, and from 2021 his life could not go better, because in addition to being successful in his artistic career, despite the health contingency, he verified that “there is no harm that does not come for good ”, Well, after his controversial break with the former Major League Baseball player, Alex RodriguezTrue love smiled at him again.

And it is that, despite having suffered infidelity after infidelity with the former player, Jennifer Lopez she was reunited with her youthful love, with whom she was about to marry, and who today shares her life with her and her children, and they are even about to buy a mansion to live together.