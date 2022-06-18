Jennifer Lopez felt lost after her divorce with Marc Anthony: JLo breaks the silence and admits that ‘American Idol’ was her salvation

More than ten years after divorcing Marc Anthony, Jennifer López confesses that it was not easy to make the decision and face the months after their breakup, but he admits that a TV show saved his life.

In her documentary “Halftime”, the singer assured that the process left her emotionally undone and unsure of herself and what she could achieve both personally and professionally, but when she was offered to belong to the jury of “American Idol” things changed drastically for the better.

“As an artist and as a person I lost myself a bit. At the age of 42, the roles in the cinema did not knock on my door and I felt that I no longer knew what my value was. “American Idol” was my first job after my divorce with Marc and it was a very good thing at the time, definitely the show saved me because I returned to who I was, “said J. Lo.

This is not the first time that the so-called “Diva del Bronx” reveals how difficult it was to get a divorce from the interpreter of “Vivir Mi Vida”, because in his book “True Love” he said that he cried in front of his parents when he decided to end his marriage.

