Jennifer Lopez flaunts her curves in a red minidress that filled her with compliments on Instagram

Jennifer Lopez wowed fans when she put her incredibly toned legs on display in a tight minidress.

The Get Right singer turned up the heat in a sexy, figure-hugging minidress when she arrived at Craig’s in West Hollywood on Saturday.

The 52-year-old actress/singer, who was dressed to the nines, paired the gorgeous red ensemble with Christian Louboutin thigh-high black leather boots.

The Marry Me actress accessorized her dazzling look with a chic black and white Chanel bag slung over her shoulder.

the singer of Love Don’t Cost a Thing She wore her dark hair parted in the middle and cascading over her shoulders in loose curls.

The star added more sparkle to her outfit with a pair of gold earrings, a diamond bracelet and a multitude of rings.

As for glamour, the beauty sported smoky eyes and voluminous lashes, along with a hint of blush on her cheeks.

Meanwhile, JLo took to her Instagram to share a steamy photo, captioning it: “Girls night out.”

Jennifer Lopez’s other red dress

On Saturday afternoon, the Bronx Diva went out to eat with Ben Affleck and wore another red dress with which she captivated everyone and stole the eyes of those who were lucky enough to see her pass by.