Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez flaunts her curves in a red minidress that filled her with compliments on Instagram

Photo of James James10 mins ago
0 16 1 minute read

Jennifer Lopez wowed fans when she put her incredibly toned legs on display in a tight minidress.

The Get Right singer turned up the heat in a sexy, figure-hugging minidress when she arrived at Craig’s in West Hollywood on Saturday.

Source link

Photo of James James10 mins ago
0 16 1 minute read

Related Articles

Nick Fury series wraps up filming

11 mins ago

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have lunch in public after malicious rumors

21 mins ago

Feminist fables behind ‘Roar’, Nicole Kidman’s viral series

23 mins ago

Angela Aguilar’s double found in a US school

33 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button