Jennifer Lopez, from Ben Affleck’s side: “Maximum respect, as a father and as a man”

The last word a Jennifer Lopez. With a telegraphic statement to the magazine People, the American pop star has closed the controversy born after the misunderstanding declaration of the partner Ben Affleck on the ex-wife Jennifer Garner: “If I had stayed married to her, maybe I’d still be a slave to alcohol“. An unfortunate phrase, which has sparked the anger of social users against the actor of Hollywood.

Ben himself, a few hours later, had tapped an interview with Jimmy Kimmel to clarify his position: “I would never want my children to think that I say bad things about their mom»Said the American star, without confronting chapter J.Lo. Yes, because some gossip magazines had blurted out an alleged bad mood of the singer towards her partner after that fall of style.

“She’s furious because she doesn’t want to be dragged into this questionHe had blurted out Page Six citing an alleged source. Which, according to what Jennifer Lopez herself replies, would be “a made up story“: “Simply it is not true», Says the singer, also often criticized for her attitudes in love stories:« I have the utmost respect of Ben, as a father and as a man. ‘

A kind of press release which testifies that i Bennifer they remain side by side as well difficulty, as they show recent photos hand in hand in Los Angeles. Among other things, J.Lo even added the wording co-parent, praising the commitment that the fiance puts into co-parenting together with his ex-wife: in this mosaic of declarations, now there is a thought signed by Garner.

That would close definitely the controversy and would secure Affleck from new flurries of attacks. To him, next time, all that remains is weigh the words better.