Jennifer Lopez furious to have been forced to perform in duet with Shakira

In the new Netflix documentary dedicated to her, Jennifer Lopez admitted that she was far from thrilled at the idea of ​​​​having to share the stage with Shakira, during the halftime of the Super Bowl 2020.

The final of the American football championship is every year a major event in the United States. In particular at halftime of the match, during which a show takes place which brings together the stars of the music industry. Thus, Katy Perry, Snoop Dogg or even Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake, whose performance had created polemic in 2004, all enchanted the crowds with breathtakingly staged concerts.

In 2020, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira were chosen by the organizers to set fire to the Super Bowl stage. However, the one who is about to marry Ben Afleck was not really excited about the idea of ​​​​singing with Shakira.

“The worst idea in the world”

In an excerpt from a documentary netflix devoted to her career, which was already following her in 2020, we can see Jennifer Lopez rather anxious and worry about how little time she will have to perform her duet performance with Shakira:

It really is the worst idea in the world.

She declares, annoyed, facing the camera.

The passage of the two singers was to last 12 minutes and was distributed equally: six minutes each. In the end, their performance lasted about fourteen minutes and J-Lo’s daughter even got to perform a version of Bruce Springsteen’s hit, Born In The USA. Despite Jennifer Lopez’s apprehensions, the show was critically acclaimed and was nominated for an Emmy Award.

Future marriage in sight?

When she had just separated from Alex Rodriguez in March 2021, the interpreter of Jenny From The Block quickly found reassurance from his ex, Ben Affleck. At first discreet about this flashback that occurred eighteen years after their separation, the lovers were then quick to appear in broad daylight.

After moving in together in Los Angeles, the couple is about to unite for better or for worse. Last April, Jennifer Lopez showed off the lavish engagement ring the actor gave her when he asked for her hand for the second time.

The documentary Halftime, which traces the career of Jennifer Lopez, will be available on the platform netflix from June 14th.