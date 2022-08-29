Jennifer Lopez furious with a guest at her wedding

On Friday, Aug. 26, footage of the singer serenading her new husband Ben Affleck at their Aug. 20 wedding in Savannah, Georgia, began circulating on social media. And after a fan account reposted the clip, J.Lo shared her dismay in the comments.

“It was taken without permission. Point. Whoever did it took advantage of our private moment. I don’t know where y’all get it from ’cause we had some nes (non-disclosure agreements) and asked everyone not to share anything about our marriage. It is our choice to share. Anything I post privately is OnTheJLo and this is to share it with my fans. What I’ll do when I’m ready. It was stolen without our consent and sold for money,” she wrote on Saturday.



TMZ Video Screenshot

The identity of the person who captured the footage remains unknown. Although Jennifer did not reveal any details of the ceremony, she shared several photos of herself in her three Ralph Lauren wedding dresses in her latest newsletter. On The JLo.

The singer ofOn The Floor and the actor Good Will Hunting met on the set of Gigli in late 2001 and got engaged in November 2002. They separated in early 2004 before saying “I do” to each other. It wasn’t until 20 years later, and after the singer’s engagement to retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez called off in April 2021, that they reunited. Ben Affleck proposed to Jennifer Lopez for the second time with a huge green diamond ring last April.

