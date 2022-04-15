Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez gave the details of how Ben Affleck asked her for her hand

It is known that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck They are under the gaze of the whole world after announcing their new commitment and the desire to share a life together again. When communicating this second round, the singer had shown a spectacular green diamond ring that left all her followers speechless. Now the queen of the bronx tells the details of the important moment in which the Batman actor asked for her hand again.

“I was moved to tears!” she confessed her. “It wasn’t anything very fancy, but it was the most romantic thing I could have imagined,” she said. “Imagine if your biggest dream came true?” he shared with his fans. “On Saturday night, in my favorite place in the world (a bubble bath), my beautiful love got down on one knee and asked for my hand,” she detailed.

