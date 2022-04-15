Jennifer Lopez gave the details of how Ben Affleck asked her for her hand

It is known that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck They are under the gaze of the whole world after announcing their new commitment and the desire to share a life together again. When communicating this second round, the singer had shown a spectacular green diamond ring that left all her followers speechless. Now the queen of the bronx tells the details of the important moment in which the Batman actor asked for her hand again.

“I was moved to tears!” she confessed her. “It wasn’t anything very fancy, but it was the most romantic thing I could have imagined,” she said. “Imagine if your biggest dream came true?” he shared with his fans. “On Saturday night, in my favorite place in the world (a bubble bath), my beautiful love got down on one knee and asked for my hand,” she detailed.

“He took me completely by surprise, so I stared into his eyes, laughing and crying at the same time, doing my best to understand the fact that twenty years later, it would all happen again. I was literally speechless. Then she asked me… Does that mean yes?… YES, of course I said yes…” she revealed.

JLo He went on to say that “I had such a big smile that it didn’t fit on my face. Tears streamed down my cheeks, feeling incredibly happy and complete. It was nothing very fancy, but it was the most romantic thing I could ever imagine. A quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other,” she reflected.

The ring

“Bennifer” is back. After rekindling their love last year, they reaffirmed their commitment to love each other at all times. Now we know the details of how that commitment was sealed, which made Jennifer receive a ring that dazzles wherever you look at it.

According to jewelry experts, the new ring JLo It is centered with an 8.5 carat natural green diamond. They assure that among elegant colored diamonds, green stones with natural colors and saturated hues are among the most sought after in the world, and that given that exclusivity they could cost up to 3 million dollars.

This ring seems to have a very special meaning for Jennifer, as at some point she made it known that the color green is her lucky color. “I realized that there were many moments in my life when incredible things happened when I dressed in the color green,” she confessed.