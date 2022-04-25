Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez goes out to dinner with her friends and causes a stir with an elegant red minidress

Jennifer Lopez, 52, went out to dinner with some friends dressed in a Red minidress that revealed her enviable figure and caused a stir on social networks. The singer showed up showing off her toned legs at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood on Saturday night, after rumors of a possible infidelity of her fiancé Ben Affleck.

The interpreter of “On the Floor” combined her dress with some Christian Louboutin black leather boots and an elegant black and white Chanel bag slung over her shoulder.

