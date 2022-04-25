Jennifer Lopez goes out to dinner with her friends and causes a stir with an elegant red minidress

Jennifer Lopez, 52, went out to dinner with some friends dressed in a Red minidress that revealed her enviable figure and caused a stir on social networks. The singer showed up showing off her toned legs at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood on Saturday night, after rumors of a possible infidelity of her fiancé Ben Affleck.

The interpreter of “On the Floor” combined her dress with some Christian Louboutin black leather boots and an elegant black and white Chanel bag slung over her shoulder.

Related news

The look was complemented with a hairstyle with curly and loose hair, gold earrings, a diamond bracelet and several rings, including the one her fiancé gave her just a few days ago.

Although JLo wore the emerald and diamond ring that Affleck gave her, the 49-year-old actor, with whom has been looking for a house in the area near Los Angeles.

The actor recently cleared up rumors that he remained active on the celebrity dating app, “Raya”, after Selling Sunset’s Emma Hernan revealed they dated in 2019.

“Raya has confirmed that she has not been an active member for several years,” Affleck’s rep confirmed to People in response to the 30-year-old’s claim.

Just at the beginning of this month, Jennifer revealed that she had engaged for the second time with the actor. He shared the news through his newsletter, revealing that he was in the bathtub when Ben asked the question.

“It took me totally by surprise and I just looked into his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying to understand the fact that after 20 years this was happening again,” she said. “I was literally speechless and he said, ‘Is that a yes?’ I said YES, of course that’s a YES.”

The couple had previously been engaged from 2002 to 2004, at which time Afleck gave her a 6.1-carat pink diamond ring valued at the time at $1.2 million, but specialists assure that the jewel must currently be worth more than 12 million dollars.

ABC