Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez goes shopping with her daughter Emme after learning about Marc Anthony’s engagement

Photo of James James24 mins ago
0 25 1 minute read

Written in CELEBRITIES the

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony they were married for 10 years, from 2004 to 2014, when their twins were born, Emme Maribel and Maximilian Davidwho are all 14-year-olds by now.

Despite their separation, Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have decided to maintain a good relationship for the sake of their children, just as they have supported each other with their personal decisions and new relationships.

After JLo got engaged a few months ago to Ben AffleckRecently Marc Anthony (apparently) proposed to his girlfriend 30 years youngerthe paraguayan beauty queen Nadia Ferrera.

The news of new commitment has the fans with great expectations and although those involved have not said more about it, the most curious do not stop observing the JLo’s latest outings after her ex’s engagement.

Jennifer Lopez.

Jennifer Lopez Goes Shopping With Emme After Marc Anthony’s Engagement

After the announcement of the engagement of Marc Anthony with Nadia Ferreira, Jennifer Lopez took her daughter Emme shopping in the city of Los Angeles.

Jennifer Lopez and Emme Muniz.

For the occasion “The Bronx Diva”wore a white summer dress with sunglasses, espadrilles and a high bun that revealed her maxi hoop earrings.

Since his birth, Emma and Max they have been persecuted by the cameras, and more now, by the respective commitments of their parents. Although they are known to have good relationship with Ben Affleckits unknown status with Nadia Ferreira.

Source link

Photo of James James24 mins ago
0 25 1 minute read

Related Articles

Will BTS retire to fulfill their Military Service?

48 seconds ago

Zo Kravitz pays tribute to Catwoman in “The Batman” with an Oscar de la Renta dress

3 mins ago

The peculiar story of Eduin Caz’s most personalized car

13 mins ago

Tula Rodríguez: Genesis Tapia on Javier Carmona’s inheritance: Daughter Valentina also belongs to part of the inheritance, video

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button