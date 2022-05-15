Jennifer Lopez goes shopping with her daughter Emme after learning about Marc Anthony’s engagement

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony they were married for 10 years, from 2004 to 2014, when their twins were born, Emme Maribel and Maximilian Davidwho are all 14-year-olds by now.

Despite their separation, Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have decided to maintain a good relationship for the sake of their children, just as they have supported each other with their personal decisions and new relationships.

After JLo got engaged a few months ago to Ben AffleckRecently Marc Anthony (apparently) proposed to his girlfriend 30 years youngerthe paraguayan beauty queen Nadia Ferrera.

The news of new commitment has the fans with great expectations and although those involved have not said more about it, the most curious do not stop observing the JLo’s latest outings after her ex’s engagement.

Jennifer Lopez Goes Shopping With Emme After Marc Anthony’s Engagement

After the announcement of the engagement of Marc Anthony with Nadia Ferreira, Jennifer Lopez took her daughter Emme shopping in the city of Los Angeles.

For the occasion “The Bronx Diva”wore a white summer dress with sunglasses, espadrilles and a high bun that revealed her maxi hoop earrings.

Since his birth, Emma and Max they have been persecuted by the cameras, and more now, by the respective commitments of their parents. Although they are known to have good relationship with Ben Affleckits unknown status with Nadia Ferreira.