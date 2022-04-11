Jennifer Lopez goes without makeup to reveal her skincare routine

At 52, Jennifer Lopez has not lost her splendour. The one who has just married actor Ben Affleck, twenty years after their separation, has decided to share her skincare routine on Instagram. The opportunity also to discover the singer without makeup.

Jennifer Lopez resplendent without makeup

It was on April 6, 2022 that JLo decided to post an inspiring video on her Instagram account. The singer wanted to share her morning beauty routine. We therefore see her in a bathrobe and barely out of the shower, wet hair and without a single layer of makeup. This time Jennifer Lopez wanted to show herself in the most natural way possible, the proof being that she claims not to have used extra light or artificial lighting to highlight her complexion. “I don’t have any special lighting or anything, it’s just natural morning light. I don’t use any special filters for this video, it’s my face as it is,” explains she to her subscribers.

She took the opportunity to also read a quote from Helen Keller “Your success and your happiness depend on you. Decide your happiness and your joy. Thus, you will mount an army against the difficulties”, recited Jennifer Lopez in front of the camera before explained, “I like to think to myself that it’s like taking my vitamins in the morning. I feed my mind with a thought like this first and avoid looking at my phone right away. I just setting me up for a day with positive vibes,” she said.

Jennifer Lopez’s skincare routine

After these beautiful words, Jennifer Lopez unveiled her morning beauty routine. It is by using the products of her beauty brand JLo Beauty that she showed her followers how she takes care of her skin every morning before starting the day. Her skincare routine is very simple to reproduce and quick to make. Jennifer Lopez does it in 4 steps and it starts in the shower:

Wash your face using That Hit Single Gel Cream cleanser in the shower or bath.

Apply That JLo Glow Serum. A gesture that also has to be done in the evening, according to the singer.

Apply That Big Screen SPF 30 moisturizer which also protects against the sun’s rays.

Apply That Fresh Take Eye Cream under the eyes, forehead and between the eyebrows.

During her tutorial, Jennifer Lopez insisted on the importance of this beauty routine to protect her skin and ensure that it remains radiant naturally every day. She did not hesitate to point out that you must not forget to take care of your neck during these morning gestures by using these same products.