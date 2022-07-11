Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez: Halftime – 2022 movie

Jennifer Lopez: Halftime


Jennifer Lopez: Halftime Trailer

Spectators

3.4 42 ratings including 3 reviews

Synopsis

In this intimate documentary, global star Jennifer Lopez discusses her multi-faceted career and all that a life in the spotlight entails.

Trailer

Jennifer Lopez: Halftime Trailer VO
2:25

Netflix: what movies to watch in June 2022?

Actors and actresses


Jennifer Lopez

Spectators reviews


Lyah

A portrait of star Jennifer LOPEZ formatted “American style” and much too watered down to be perceived as authentic. An uninteresting documentary.


piwie

Very complimentary documentary on the star Jennifer Lopez. So even if everything is magnified, we feel a lot of empathy for this international star who we thought was made of marble. It is above all the journey of a woman and a hard worker (remember that she is an actress, dancer, singer and accomplished mother) which is highlighted. J Lo touched me a lot in this report and as a woman we find ourselves a lot in her words…

Herbalp

It’s really boring and you don’t learn much. Too many good feelings. Too bad Jlo deserved better.

Pictures

Technical information

Nationality

USA

Distributer

Year of production
2022

DVD release date

Blu-ray release date

VOD release date

Type of movie
feature film

Filming Secrets

Budget

Languages

English

Production format


Color
Color

audio format

Projection format

Visa number

Comments

