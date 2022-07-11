Jennifer Lopez: Halftime – 2022 movie
Jennifer Lopez: Halftime
Synopsis
In this intimate documentary, global star Jennifer Lopez discusses her multi-faceted career and all that a life in the spotlight entails.
Spectators reviews
A portrait of star Jennifer LOPEZ formatted “American style” and much too watered down to be perceived as authentic. An uninteresting documentary.
Very complimentary documentary on the star Jennifer Lopez. So even if everything is magnified, we feel a lot of empathy for this international star who we thought was made of marble. It is above all the journey of a woman and a hard worker (remember that she is an actress, dancer, singer and accomplished mother) which is highlighted. J Lo touched me a lot in this report and as a woman we find ourselves a lot in her words…
It’s really boring and you don’t learn much. Too many good feelings. Too bad Jlo deserved better.
Technical information
Nationality
USA
Distributer
–
Year of production
2022
DVD release date
–
Blu-ray release date
–
VOD release date
–
Type of movie
feature film
Filming Secrets
–
Budget
–
Languages
English
Production format
–
Color
Color
audio format
–
Projection format
–
Visa number
–