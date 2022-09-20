Jennifer Lopez, Halle Berry and 11 other celebrities who lived on the streets before becoming stars

Jennifer Lopez, Jacob Elordi, Dwayne Johnson, Kurt Cobain and Halle Berry: a past to forget

Not all celebrities have had an easy life, and several have spoken about it when referring to delicate moments that they have had to go through. Before becoming a Hollywood star and starring in movies of the saga jurassic-parka school friend encouraged Chris Pratt to live with him on the beach in Maui, Hawaii. The actor accepted the offer and traveled there. He got a job at the Bubba Gump Shrimp Company, but kept sleeping on the beach. He spent a full year living in the open. “We were a group of kids living, camping on the beach,” the artist explained in a podcast in 2022. Finally, he was offered a role in a movie and he flew to Los Angeles. Today he lives with his second wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, in a luxurious mansion.as seen in the second season of the Netflix show The Home Edit.

Jennifer Lopez dropped out of college to pursue art

Going to college was not what I wanted Jennifer Lopez for her future and so she passed it on to her mother: instead, she would continue dancing. The singer, actress and businesswoman left home at the age of 18 and began spending her nights at the dance studio where she trained. Months later, his career took off quickly and he got a job in Europe. “I started sleeping on the couch in the dance studio. He was homeless, but it was what he had to do. When I came back from Europe, I became a Fly Girl and moved to Los Angeles. It all happened in a year.”

Jacob Elordi slept for a while in a friend’s car

Jacob Elordi before landing one of the lead roles on the hit series euphoria (HBO), he found himself penniless and on the street. “He had between 400 and 800 dollars in the bank,” the Australian actor recently told in an interview in the magazine GQ. When he moved to Los Angeles he stayed at a friend’s house and ended up sleeping in his car. During the filming of the pilot chapter, one of the producers realized his situation and got him a room in a hotel.

Double Oscar winner Hilary Swank lived poorly for a while in her youth

Hillary Swank Today she is a well-known actress, twice an Oscar winner, but she grew up in a trailer park. During her adolescence, she moved to California with her mother where she had to live in a car and they stayed in an empty house for two months. “We had a friend who was selling his house and he told us: ‘there is no furniture, but you can stay there for the night. During the day you have to leave so we can try to sell it, ”he recounted in CBSNews.

Due to lack of money, Sylvester Stallone even sold his dog – Credits: @Rolf Vennenbernd

Before he became Rocky Balboa, Sylvester Stallone I didn’t even make $50 a week. Lacking money, he was forced to sell his dog, Butkus, to get $50 for food. During that time, he spent his nights sleeping in places like bus stops or outside post offices in the dead of winter. Later, Stallone created the script for the movie Rockythey bought it for 35,000 dollars in exchange for being the protagonist and shot to stardom. The first thing he did with the money was get the dog back from him, for which he had to pay $15,000.

Kurt Cobain spent several seasons sleeping on the street

Nirvana’s leader Kurt Cobain before becoming a star lived on sofas, cardboard boxes, under bridges…When it was released never mind (1991), the band’s second album and the one that launched them to fame, the singer slept in his car. But it was not the first time that he slept on the street. In his teens he was repeatedly kicked out of his house for failing to pay the bills. When the singer died in 1994, he had a net worth estimated at $100 million.

When her apartment caught fire, Kelly Clarkson had a rough time

Before becoming one of the biggest success stories of American Idol, Kelly Clarkson I had nowhere to live. The singer was forced to do it in her car after her apartment caught fire. Eventually, she returned to her family and auditioned for the first season of the show that launched her to fame.

“The Rock” Johnson: from a difficult childhood to being the highest paid actor – Credits: @Instagram

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson He did not have an easy childhood. He and his family were evicted from their home and left with no place to sleep.. Not only did they lose their home, but they had to leave Honolulu, Hawaii, where they lived. In the end, they ended up moving to a small hotel outside of Nashville, Tennessee. Last February, the interpreter was named the highest paid actor in the world in 2022 by Forbes magazine, earning 270 million dollars.

“I was homeless in Hollywood for a couple of years. Many people do not know this”, Carmen Electra confessed

When he had already become a television star, he had accompanied Prince on his tour and had earned a good amount of money, at the age of 20 carmen electra She was left with only about $5,000 to her name, after her boyfriend stole her entire fortune. The actress was left homeless. “I was homeless in Hollywood for a couple of years. A lot of people don’t know this,” she recounted in an interview in 2009.

Daniel Craig in a scene from No Time To Die

Before his acting career took off and he became James Bond, Daniel Craig he was forced to live on a park bench. “I had to do bad things to survive because I had no money,” the interpreter confessed without giving many more details. He recounted that he had to work part-time in restaurants to finance his theater training.

Halle Berry came to live in a homeless shelter – Credits: @Grosby Group

When the race started Halle Berry and after earning some money working as a model, she moved to New York. At three months, and when he had no savings left, he turned to his mother, who refused him help. The actress, winner of an Oscar for Monster’s Ball (2001), started living in a homeless shelter. “It’s one of the best things [mi madre] he did for me because he taught me”explained the actress.

