Jennifer Lopez has a new favorite bag

There are some particularly enviable things about Jennifer Lopez like her rock-hard abs, but for us, it’s especially her handbags. Her impressive collection includes pieces by Gucci, Valentinoand Hermes. The bags not only come in a variety of versions but also in an array of different colors so much so that the newlywed is not in the habit of wearing them twice in a row.

Jennifer Lopez has her heart set on a Dior bag

Recently, Lopez was spotted with a tote bag by Diortea Books Totes model in a sand color decorated with the logo of the brand in navy blue and her own name, embroidered on the front. This bag has become an essential part of J.Lo‘s wardrobe in recent months. She even took it with her on her honeymoon to Paris and has been spotted carrying it while strolling around Los Angeles with her husband Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez (with her Book Tote bag by Christian Dior) and Ben Affleck in Los Angeles on September 4th. (Photo BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) BG020/Bauer-Griffin Jennifer Lopez during her honeymoon in Paris on July 25th. Peter Suu

This bag has everything it takes – size, shape, and colors – to be a success with any outfit Lopez wears, whether it’s a long white dress or a flowy blue one.