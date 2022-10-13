Jennifer Lopez has a new fetish bag that follows her everywhere

There are some particularly enviable things about Jennifer Lopez, like her bulging abs, but also her handbags. In his impressive collection, there are pieces Gucci, Valentino, Hermes… Fantasies in multiple versions and colors that the bride is not used to wearing twice in a row.

Jennifer Lopez has set her sights on a Dior tote bag

And yet, lately, she has been spotted with a tote bag signed Dior, the model Tote Book sand color adorned with the brand’s logo in navy blue and its own name, embroidered on the front. This bag has become an inseparable part of the wardrobe of J.Lo these last months. So much so that she even took it with her on her honeymoon in Paris or for walks in Los Angeles with her husband. Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez (with her Christian Dior Tote Book bag) and Ben Affleck in Los Angeles on September 4th. (Photo BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) BG020/Bauer-Griffin Jennifer Lopez on her honeymoon in Paris on July 25. Peter Suu

This bag has everything – the size, the shape, the colors – to find success, whatever the look worn by Jennifer Lopez, in a long white dress or a puffy blue model.