Jennifer López has the ideal olive green dress to splurge on style in summer

American artist, Jennifer Lopezpublished a series of poses through his social networks in which he appears modeling the ideal olive green dress to exude style during the hot summer days.

Jennifer Lopez modeled a sleeveless A-line maxi dress with cut out on the chest and ruffle on the hem olive green which she accessorized with gold maxi hoop earrings, discreet gold jewelry, a sand-tone hat with a bow, and cross-strap sandals with platforms.

The 52-year-old actress, singer and businesswoman posed from the closet of her luxurious residence, lWearing her golden hair in soft waves and light makeup with a natural finish that highlighted her smoky eyes, her tanned cheeks and her full nude lips.

Jennifer López is considered a fashion icon and throughout her extensive career in the entertainment industry she has starred in remembered photo shoots, iconic covers of prestigious magazines and successful advertising campaigns of recognized brands.

She was recently captured by the paparazzi on the streets of Los Angeles, California, wearing a navel and paper bag pants. wearing the Birkin Diamond Himalaya crocodile skin bag of the French brand Hermès, considered the most expensive in the world.

The ex-wife of Puerto Rican singer Marc Anthony is one of the most acclaimed Latin artists in the entertainment industryis one of the most sought-after actresses in the mecca of cinema and has emerged as one of the main exponents of pop music.

Last February, the Bronx Diva, premiered the romantic comedy “Marry Me” co-starring with Owen Wilson and Malumaand a month later, the filming of the tape “The Mother” finished, which will be available on the Netflix streaming platform.

Jennifer Lopez surprised the whole world by announcing her engagement to Ben Affleck on April 8 and since then she has been captured by the paparazzi touring luxurious mansions hand in hand with her fiancé looking for her next family home.