Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez has the perfect platform sandals for summer

Photo of James James6 mins ago
0 10 2 minutes read

Summer is the ideal season for Jennifer Lopez dazzle with your best looks. And from his Instagram account, he shares his sympathy for this season with his millions of followers.

One of her recent portraits that garnered the most likes and comments was the one that showed the actress and singer in privacy, among flowers in the garden, with an outfit starring platform shoes with wide semi-wedge heels. She is a sandal summer trend 2022 that Jennifer Lopez She wore a beautiful outfit, fresh and elegant.

Topics

Source link

Photo of James James6 mins ago
0 10 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Ellen Pompeo assures that the relationship between Meredith and Nick is useful in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

7 mins ago

Because of the size of her breasts, a woman is forced to get off a plane in Canada

17 mins ago

Iman Vellani, actress of Ms. Marvel, considers that Spider-Man 3 is much better than Captain Marvel

18 mins ago

the singer has given birth to her first child!

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button