Jennifer Lopez has the perfect platform sandals for summer

Summer is the ideal season for Jennifer Lopez dazzle with your best looks. And from his Instagram account, he shares his sympathy for this season with his millions of followers.

One of her recent portraits that garnered the most likes and comments was the one that showed the actress and singer in privacy, among flowers in the garden, with an outfit starring platform shoes with wide semi-wedge heels. She is a sandal summer trend 2022 that Jennifer Lopez She wore a beautiful outfit, fresh and elegant.

Jennifer Lopez’s look with overalls and semi-wedge jute platform shoes.

JLo’s star shoe has jute platforms with a wide and semi-wedge heel that perfectly finished off the look based on a long romantic style overalls.

With a halter neckline crossed at the neck, a mix of prints in soft blue tones and with natural patterns, plus die-cut tape on the sides, it is a one-piece spring-summer 2022 fashion item that finds its best ally in semi-wedge platform shoes. .

Everything that Jennifer Lopez wear and display is to be admired and inspired, and these platform shoes are already going strong as a wardrobe staple.

Related news

A semi-wedge platform sandal model, trend 2022.

The neutral color of the jute of the XL sole makes it a versatile and functional accessory to combine with many styles. Just as JLo combined it with overalls, they can also go perfectly with jeans, dresses with volume, prints or in intense colors, and also in contrast with a black style.

JLo with another summer look and rise to XXL platforms.

Another quality of the footwear several centimeters above the ground worn by the diva from the Bronx, characterized by the wedge that does not completely complete the platform of the shoe, is that it gives rise to outfits that are as stylized as they are light and youthful.

When to wear them? On all occasions! The flip flops with jute platforms they are ideal for daily street style and also to attend a more formal event during the hottest days of the season.