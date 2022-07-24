Jennifer Lopez: her best films to see

Following her marriage to Ben Affleckand on the occasion of his 53rd birthday on July 24, a look back at the brilliance of Jennifer Lopez At the movie theater.

Selena (1997)

“I’m pretty cynical about celebrity documentaries, but J Lo’s. half time available to stream on netflixconquered me, in particular because it reminded me of the turbulent career of the new Jennifer Lynn Affleckwhich debuted in the movie Selena in 1997. Everything we’ve come to know and love about Jenny from the Block is fully reunited in this moving biopic of ill-fated star Tejano.” Hayley Maitland

Thrilled This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

The Wedding Planner (2001)

“Planning her Las Vegas wedding must have been a breeze compared to the elaborate weddings that Mary Fiorethe character of J Lohad to organize in the film The Wedding Planner (2001). This classic romantic comedy, with Matthew McConaughey in the role of the lover (not really single) who is also a client, is perfect for a warm evening snuggled up in our sofa, and full of inspiration for those who are soon to be married…” – Emily Chan