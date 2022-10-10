Jennifer Lopez: Her coach reveals her secret for slender legs!

Age has definitely not affected the beauty of Jennifer Lopez. The American diva indeed has a body that would make more than one salivate… But let it be said, her physique is the result of many years of work. The singer has also adopted a regular exercise that allows her to maintain her dream figure.

Various exercises for his physique!

Tonic, sublime, hot… so many words that come to mind when we talk about Jennifer Lopez. And rightly so since the fifty-year-old takes care to maintain her silhouette as much as possible. His sports coach has also revealed his routine for those who wish to be inspired by it. According to the latter, the singer uses several techniques to sublimate her silhouette. This includes in particular several sessions per week of boxing or pilates. What help him to maintain the whole of his body.

But these are not the only exercises performed by the singer! Jennifer Lopez indeed follows aerobic sessions but also adapted for the lower part of her body. Among his favorite activities is the sumo walking squat. A practical sport, easy and yet allows you to burn calories quickly. If you’re looking for a way to slim down and sculpt your lower body, this technique should help. We explain how to do it!

Jennifer Lopez: the details of her routine

Want to try the Sumo Walking Squat? Jennifer Lopez’s coach gave us some ideas to practice it effectively. Know then that you must first put yourself in standing position, legs apart with tiptoes pointing outwards.

Thereafter, remember to walk without changing your posture. Jennifer Lopez’s coach advises doing the exercise for a minute before taking a break. The latter will help you to work the whole lower body effectively!