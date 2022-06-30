Jennifer Lopez: her enormous whim of diva revealed by Dannii Minogue

While her career was taking off, Jennifer Lopez already had star whims. This was revealed by singer Dannii Minogue in a podcast by revealing an unflattering anecdote for the bomba Latina.

Many stars are as famous for their talent as they are for their quirks. Among them, we can cite in particular Mariah Carey who only wanted to take baths with mineral water or who had hired an assistant whose task was only to take care of his old chewing gum. Same for the singer Katy Perry who own a list of its requirements that she usually distributes to the organizers of her concerts. The artist wishes for example that the driver who accompanies him during his travels does not cross never her gaze and don’t him don’t speak. But another celebrity would also be part of this clan of capricious artists: Jennifer Lopez.

In the podcast The 90s with Dannii Minogue, the Australian artist and sister of Kylie Minogue has indeed told an anecdote about the bomba latina. The facts would have happened in the late 1990s, when J-Lo’s career took off thanks to his hits If You Had My Love and Waiting For Tonight. The singer was invited on the set of a prestigious British show, just like Dannii Minogue. “I was on “Top of the Pops” and I was told that Jennifer Lopez was coming, but thatshe refused to go on stage unless her dressing room was redecorated. I was told that everything had to be white, even the sofa. I was asked to go see the play and she wasn’t there at the time…I watched every detail carefully.”, reported the singer. A requirement that was not the last for the companion of Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez, a regular at star whims

Indeed, to keep a radiant complexion, Jennifer Lopez would ask that all the light bulbs in the places she goes to are changed by energy-saving light bulbs. Regarding drinks, the diva would like her coffee is ground in counterclockwise. Finally, in 2017, when she came to attend an evening organized for the benefit of the Robin Hood Foundation, the singer had used her privileged status to powder her nose in peace. A little too much even because they are no less than “qFour members of security who had come to block access to the women’s toilets. Many of them lined up waiting for her to come out, including the very chic Deeda Blair“, had told a witness of the scene to the New York Post.