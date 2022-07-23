Jennifer Lopez: her exercises to eliminate cellulite finally revealed!

Jennifer Lopez, like all other women, is prone to cellulite. But yet, this star still seems incredibly perfect. But this is not a gift of nature. Indeed the singer has a very strict sports routine that she follows assiduously to have the body that makes you dream so much. But the singer has a specific exercise that she practices for effectively remove cellulite.

Indeed, it is with Glamor that JLo’s trainer, Tracy Anderson, confides in this exercise. This sports coach is very well known. Indeed, she coaches the greatest like Kim Kardashian or even Jennifer Aniston and therefore of course JLo. So she unveiled this miracle exercise. It has the benefit of strengthening your buttocks by eliminating cellulite. We’ll explaine everything here.

Cellulite

Cellulite is a normal consequence of our skin. It is absolutely not a sign of obesity or fatness. You can be thin and still have it. Women are much more likely than men to have it. It’s a gift from mother nature again. According to Medline Plus magazine, cellulite forms when fat settles on subcutaneous cavities.

It is therefore this grouping of fat, so close to the skin, that makes this unpleasant appearance of orange peel skin. It is normal to have fat in your body, it is even worrying not to have any. Clearly, it is fat but not necessarily in large quantities. In general, one can have the pleasure of seeing this appearance of orange peel on the thighs, arms and of course the posterior. The fact therefore that the lucky owners of uterus have more “chance” to have cellulite often comes from hormone.

Your uterus produces hormones, your hormones cause cellulite. But it’s not just them. Indeed, a poor hydration can also play on cellulite. It should not be forgotten that each body is different. Some will store fat in the thighs, stomach or face. And if you gain weight quickly in your lower body, you may be very thin you may have cellulite.

The magic exercise

According to the celebrity trainer, there’s a special exercise that can help you get rid of your cellulite. It would also help to strengthen the buttocks, and therefore make the cellulite of the buttocks specifically disappear. It’sfront elevation. This exercise is intended to help strengthen the muscles of the lower body. So quadriceps, glutes etc.

To perform the exercise is quite simple. You don’t necessarily need any equipment, just your body. So you have to put yourself on the groundpalms of hands and knees on the floor. It is very important to maintain your spine straight and not to dig your back. If during the exercise you have back pain, it means that you are in the wrong position or that you are taking the strength of your back, and that is bad. It is therefore necessary that from the initial position you lift one of your legs.

Between your calf and your hamstring, there should be a right angle. This should not move. Lift your leg up until your thigh is aligned with your back, then slowly lower back down. The goal is to do as much as possible.

And there you have it the secret to looking like JLo. Or almost. You will have nice muscular and toned buttocks.