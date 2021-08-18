Jennifer Lopez, her looks are the most sought after at the Golden Globes

The one between Jennifer Lopez, fashion and Google, is a love triangle that has lasted a lifetime now. Suffice it to say that it was she who, in a certain sense, gave life to the search by images on the search engine: when, in 2000, the pop star wore the now emblazoned Jungle Dress by VersaceMaking it iconic, the research on the web was so numerous that the Sylicon Valley team then launched what is now considered a fairly basic tool. But of memorable looks on the red carpet, J.

He has collected several during his career and, always second Google, she is the most searched star always on the occasion of Golden Globe.

In fact, in a new report, focused on the film ceremony that every year attracts the attention of the whole world, from 2010 to today the most clicked dresses by users of every continent are those worn by Jennifer Lopez: with her bold but very elegant – and often sparkling – style choices, the singer is on the podium of research in terms of style. And this even though in the last decade he has not participated in the Golden Globes on an annual basis, but only five times. The latest of which last year, when she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress – for her role in the film Hustlers of 2019 – appearing with a gorgeous created by Valentino: a candid bustier dress with a maxi asymmetrical golden bow on a dark green bodice.

The previous years, however, J.Lo wore the clothes of designers such as Zuhair Murad and Marchesa, with one colorful exception for the 2016 edition: a yellow long dress by Giambattista Valli. But who do we find immediately after Jennifer Lopez, in the list of the most sought after celebrities on the Golden Globe red carpet? Another Jennifer, but Lawrence, followed by Gwyneth Paltrow and Emma Stone. Moreover, this is the second time in a few months that Jennifer Lopez has been mentioned by Google for a record: in the ranking of the most googled stars of 2020 for their looks, in fact, we find her in the top 10 for her stunning outfits, signed Versace, show off on the Super Bowl stage. In the gallery, all the dresses worn by the pop star for the Golden Globes in the last 23 years.

