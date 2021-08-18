News

Jennifer Lopez, her looks are the most sought after at the Golden Globes

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The one between Jennifer Lopez, fashion and Google, is a love triangle that has lasted a lifetime now. Suffice it to say that it was she who, in a certain sense, gave life to the search by images on the search engine: when, in 2000, the pop star wore the now emblazoned Jungle Dress by VersaceMaking it iconic, the research on the web was so numerous that the Sylicon Valley team then launched what is now considered a fairly basic tool. But of memorable looks on the red carpet, J.

He has collected several during his career and, always second Google, she is the most searched star always on the occasion of Golden Globe.

In fact, in a new report, focused on the film ceremony that every year attracts the attention of the whole world, from 2010 to today the most clicked dresses by users of every continent are those worn by Jennifer Lopez: with her bold but very elegant – and often sparkling – style choices, the singer is on the podium of research in terms of style. And this even though in the last decade he has not participated in the Golden Globes on an annual basis, but only five times. The latest of which last year, when she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress – for her role in the film Hustlers of 2019 – appearing with a gorgeous created by Valentino: a candid bustier dress with a maxi asymmetrical golden bow on a dark green bodice.

The previous years, however, J.Lo wore the clothes of designers such as Zuhair Murad and Marchesa, with one colorful exception for the 2016 edition: a yellow long dress by Giambattista Valli. But who do we find immediately after Jennifer Lopez, in the list of the most sought after celebrities on the Golden Globe red carpet? Another Jennifer, but Lawrence, followed by Gwyneth Paltrow and Emma Stone. Moreover, this is the second time in a few months that Jennifer Lopez has been mentioned by Google for a record: in the ranking of the most googled stars of 2020 for their looks, in fact, we find her in the top 10 for her stunning outfits, signed Versace, show off on the Super Bowl stage. In the gallery, all the dresses worn by the pop star for the Golden Globes in the last 23 years.

Loading...
Advertisements

READ ALSO

The 10 style moments of the most googled celebrities of 2020

READ ALSO

Milan fashion shows: Jennifer Lopez is still a Jungle dress on the Versace catwalk

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

639
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
560
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
423
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
418
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
389
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
385
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
376
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
360
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
335
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
325
News

Ripple dominates the sector thanks to agreements in Korea and news in the SEC process
To Top