Jennifer Lopez: her mom in the new commercial directed by Ben Affleck

There mom from Jennifer Lopez, Guadalupe “Lupe” Rodríguez, recently appeared in the new commercial directed by Ben Affleck for WynnBET: a sports betting app. The commercial, directed by the Boston-born actor, also includes a cameo by Melvin Gregg and one by Shaquille O’Neal but, according to fans, Rodriguez is undoubtedly stealing the stage.

After about a minute the singer’s mother appears on the screen exclaiming: “Come on, Lupe! You can do it girl, just like the slots in St. Louis! “. Affleck walks past her and murmurs:”St. Louis? “Ben and Guadalupe were photographed together in June while filming the commercial at the Wynn Las Vegas.

Loading... Advertisements

“Guadalupe loves Ben and is happy that he is back in Jennifer’s life“an anonymous source told E! News a few months ago.”They enjoy gambling together and have done so often in the past. Ben had the opportunity to work in Las Vegas this week and she joined him“.

Lopez and Affleck spent time together recently in Los Angeles with their respective children; a source appears to have told Yahoo Entertainment that the couple is “quite seriousThe Hustlers actress has 13-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Affleck, on the other hand, is the father of three children: Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, and Sam, 9. , all with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.