Jennifer Lopez, her unexpected new color for the summer

While she has just released a new beauty product with her JLO Beauty brand, Jennifer Lopez unveiled her new hair color on Instagram. Discover in photos its dark coloring.

If the desire for sunny colorings is felt among beautystas with the beautiful days that are coming, Jennifer Lopez takes a beauty opposite, opting for a new dark hair color.

Jennifer Lopez Mousy hair

Jennifer Lopez posted a series of photos on her Instagram account on May 10, 2022 as she got her hair and makeup done for her day. For the occasion, Ben Affleck’s fiancée unveiled a new cold dark hair color, quite different from her usual warm honey balayage. Thus, the singer succumbed to Mousy hair, a flagship hair trend of 2021, worn by Kim Kardashian, Karlie Kloss or even Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Created by Chris Appleton, the famous hairstylist to the stars, Mousy hair is the 2.0 version of sweeping, which discreetly illuminates the hair. Neither brunette, nor blonde, nor bronde: the Mousy hair coloring is similar to a flash effect, allowing you to gently lighten the lengths, while remaining as close as possible to your natural hair color.

Jennifer Lopez’s trendy sweep

While she has just fallen for the Mousy hair, Jennifer Lopez showed up a few days ago on Instagram with another color. Indeed, the star 52 years old made several posts revealing the beauty novelty of its JLO Beauty brand: That Overnight Hustle AHA + BHA resurfacer serum.

In the campaign photos, the American displays “Money piece highlights”, a very trendy scan from the 90s. This coloring consists of lightening the locks that frame the face to create a hair contour. Result: a subtly illuminated face.