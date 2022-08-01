Jennifer Lopez: here is her ultimate advice to avoid burnout

At 53, Jennifer Lopez dazzles with her boundless energy and her perfect body. No secret, the singer’s routine is simply meticulous: daily sports sessions, professional meetings, shows, family and love lives at top speed… But if the singer has now found her balance, it’s not was not quite the case in its early days. In its newsletter entitled On the JLo, the singer has indeed confided in the dawn of her career, and in particular on her first burn-out, due to too much overwork. In hindsight, Jennifer Lopez now understands what is the keystone of a healthy daily life: sleep.

Instagram happy This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Sleep well: the crucial element to avoid overwork

From the first lines of her newsletter, the singer recounts her overloaded daily life, when she was only in her twenties at the time: “There was a time in my life when I slept 3-5 hours a night“, she wrote.”I was on set all day and in the studio all night, and doing press conferences and videos on the weekends. I was 20 and thought I was invincible.“Until the day his body broke down. Jennifer Lopez explains indeed having lost his means on a shoot, in the space of a few seconds: “I was sitting, and all the work and the stress that I had accumulated, associated with a lack of sleep, caught up with me.“Completely paralyzed, her vision became blurred and she could not move:”I found myself physically paralyzed, I couldn’t see anything, which further accentuated my fear and my stress. I know now that it was a panic attack classic, caused by exhaustion, but I had never heard this term at the time.”

“I realized how serious the consequences could be if I ignored what my body and mind needed to be healthy.”

However, a doctor quickly arrived on the scene and his diagnosis was clear: the rising star of American pop music simply needed sleep. “Sleep seven to nine hours a night, don’t drink caffeine, and make sure you train if you have to work that hard“The professional then advised him. Since this alarming episode, JLO has therefore made it a point of honor to follow these recommendations.

The anti-aging effect of sleep according to JLO

Since then, the interpreter of On The Floor makes every effort to lead a healthy and balanced life. His code of conduct ? Sleep well. According to her, sleep is a small time machine. Lying down somewhere, in a benevolent and isolated space, to recharge the batteries, would make it possible to wake up “even younger than before” according to her ! She even admits sometimes being surprised by the results of a simple nap: “Sometimes I wake up and I’m like, “Wow! I just lost 10 years on my face!“”. So, if you feel that your body and your mind are pulling on the rope, take note: a burn-out is the ultimate warning signal of a body at the end of its strength, only sleep and rest will will soothe and recharge it.No miracle, sleep is therefore the essential ingredient for a balanced physical and mental health.

More articles welfare on Vogue.fr:

Burn out: 6 simple techniques to avoid it in 2022