Jennifer Lopez hits a dress with transparencies on the red carpet of the festival in New York

Singer Jennifer Lopez She was the protagonist of the opening of the Tribeca Festival, where she dazzled the attendees on the red carpet with a dress that highlighted her curves.

The singer presented her documentary Netflix, “Halftime”, revealing the ins and outs of his life and career from behind the scenes of his famous 2020 SuperBowl performance.

The Tribeca festival kicks off in New York with dozens of movie premieres and an eclectic lineup in which there are more and more women and Latinos, in front of and behind the screen, as a result of efforts to diversify the sector.

Jennifer Lopez cries upon receiving MTV award and offers moving message

Lopez raised sighs as she passed through the carpet, where her fitted dress with transparencies drew a lot of attention, as the 52-year-old actress also looked spectacular.

Emotional days for JLo

Last Sunday Jennifer Lopez received the Generation Award at the MTV Film and Television Awards, a very emotional moment that caused her to cry in front of the public

Lopez wiped away tears as she thanked fans, her manager and her children for “teaching me to love,” prompting a standing ovation from the crowd at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

“I want to thank the people who gave me this life,” said Lopez, 52, adding, “You are only as good as the people you work with. But if you’re lucky, they make you better. I’ve been lucky in that regard.”

In her speech, Lopez also mentioned her fiancé Ben Affleck, while showing off the engagement ring the actor gave her in April.

“Ben and everyone at home, wait for me for dinner. I’ll be home at 7″, she added in the direction of her boyfriend.

Lopez’s breakout role came as a dancer on the 1990s comedy series “In Living Color.” She later pursued a career in acting and landed the lead role in the movie “Selena” in 1997.

After this, she acted in films such as “Anaconda”, “Out of Sight” (“A dangerous romance”), “The Wedding Planner” (“Experta En Bodas”), “Hustlers” (“Wall Street Swindlers”) and her most recent, “Marry Me”.

As a singer, Lopez has had success on the pop and Latin charts with multiple songs and albums. His debut album, “On the 6”, already included several hits and was released in 1999, reaching the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with songs like “If You Had My Love”, “All I Have” and the remixes of ” I’m Real” and “Ain’t It Funny”.

In 2020, Lopez performed during the Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira.