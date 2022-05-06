Jennifer Lopez “humiliated” after this drama over Ben Affleck’s dating app, according to a dubious source. We take stock!

Facebook

Apparently, Jennifer Lopez’s pride is bruised after a recent scandal.

Have dating app rumors got Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez into troubled waters? A tabloid claims the newly engaged couple had a rude awakening. Let’s take stock of Bennifer 2.0.

Dating app drama threatens J.Lo’s engagement?

This week, In Touch reports that the final season premiere of Selling Sunset rocked the boat for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Emma Hernan, a star of the popular reality TV show, recently revealed that she met Ben Affleck on the dating app Raya. And now, Jennifer Lopez “feels humiliated” by all the drama. Read also: Testimonials: People Who Have Lost 20+ Pounds Swear By These 13 Weight Loss Tips!. “Of course, Emma later clarified that this all happened in 2019 before he reunited with J. Lo, but it’s still a drama she’d rather not deal with…especially after all the rumors. of cheating with Alex Rodriguez,” an insider reveals.

Are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez cold?

The thing is, no one wants the dirty laundry of their past love life exposed for all to see. And if all this misunderstanding were to come to Lopez’s attention in the midst of their post-engagement bliss, it probably wouldn’t be pleasant for Lopez. This may interest you: Lose weight: 6 simple habits to speed up your weight loss with oatmeal!. But we seriously doubt it had any serious repercussions for Affleck and Lopez as a couple or was a legitimate surprise.

According to Affleck, Hernan and Raya — the dating app itself — the incident happened in 2019, years before he reunited with Lopez. No one accused anyone of being unfaithful. So once again, while no one wants their relationship rumored, the magazine is overreacting. And if the magazine was genuinely concerned about protecting Lopez’s pride, it wouldn’t bring up the Rodriguez cheating scandal unnecessarily. It’s obvious the magazine is just trying to squeeze every drop of drama out of this innocent misunderstanding, and we’re not here for that.

The exit on Ben Affleck

Of course, we know not to believe everything In Touch says about Ben Affleck. Last fall, the magazine claimed that Affleck looked “very thin and tired” and accused the actor of having a relapse. This may interest you: Tired of your dark circles? This simple tutorial shows how to get rid of dark circles effectively!. Fortunately, we saw through this offensive report and quickly dismissed it. But soon after, the same tabloid claimed that Jennifer Lopez was rushing down the aisle with Affleck to make sure Jennifer Garner wasn’t stealing all the attention with her own engagement. That claim was doubly wrong, because we don’t think Jennifer Lopez would ever behave so irrationally, and Garner wasn’t even engaged.

And most recently, the publication claimed that Garner and Affleck were at odds over the latter’s prenup with Lopez. While we couldn’t immediately refute the outlet’s claims of each’s personal feelings, we seriously doubt he had access to such personal information about Affleck, Lopez and Garner. Overall, In Touch consistently spreads false and misleading information about Ben Affleck for the sole purpose of selling magazines. So we have absolutely no reason to believe his final thoughts on the actor.