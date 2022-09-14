Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez immediately agreed to record Meghan Trainor’s ‘Ain’t Your Mama’

Jennifer Lopez’s music is inspired by eclectic influences, such as reggae, dance hall and various genres of Latin music. “Ain’t Your Mama” fits perfectly. This is exactly why it’s so surprising that the song was written without any involvement on her part. It turns out that one of the main contributors to the track was none other than Meghan Trainor. So how did this catchy song end up in Lopez’s hands? And how did Trainor feel about giving it up?

Meghan Trainor originally wrote ‘Ain’t Your Mama’ for her own album before giving it to Jennifer Lopez

Singers Jennifer Lopez (L) and Meghan Trainor attend Nick Jonas’ ‘Live In Concert’ tour announcement and Billboard Music Awards After Party at The Mansion at the MGM Grand on May 17, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. | Kevin Mazur/BMA2015/WireImage

“Ain’t Your Mama” was written as a Trainor song from the start, reports Mic. Lopez’s future hit was written as a feminist anthem, about the preference of romantic partners who can take care of themselves. The plan was for the track to find a place on the singer’s ‘All That Bass’ album. Thanks.

