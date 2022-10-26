Jennifer Lopez in a muscular first teaser

Jennifer Lopez will take up arms to protect her daughter in the thriller “The Mother”. A film to discover soon on Netflix and which is revealed with a first teaser.

Jennifer Lopez as an assassin who protects her daughter

Jennifer Lopez seems to have regained a physical role with The Mother. We obviously remember Never again (2002) in which she learned self-defense exercises to confront a violent man. Twenty years later, the singer and actress is still in shape as you can see in the teaser (in one article) unveiled by Netflix.

Jennifer Lopez – The Mother ©Netflix

We see her in particular doing pull-ups in a snowy and isolated chalet without showing the slightest fatigue. A Rocky workout! It must be said that she embodies here an assassin who one day decides to come out of hiding to protect her daughter whom she abandoned years ago. A simple pitch for an action thriller that promises to be effective. In any case, we don’t need much more to want to discover more. The mere presence of Jennifer Lopez in such a role is enough to attract attention.

The team of The Mother

We have to The Mother at director Niki Caro who had directed the live action version of Mulan (2020) for Disney. Before that, she had notably shot the anecdotal The Zookeeper’s Wife with Jessica Chastain. The filmmaker therefore tackled another genre with The Mother. She seems to have opted for a refined approach that will go straight to the point. We feel a side Jason Bourne much less complex and explosive, but also something Trapped by Steven Soderbergh due to the ambient coldness.

Alongside Jennifer Lopez, there will also be beautiful people since Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick and Gael García Bernal are part of the cast. And concerning the young girl to be protected, the role went to Lucy Paez.

The Mother will soon be released on Netflix.