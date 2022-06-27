Jennifer Lopez: in the middle of a show, she presents her child Emme to the public with a neutral pronoun

On June 16, while the singer was on stage at the Blue Diamond Gala, Jennifer Lopez introduced her daughter Emme and used a neutral “iel” pronoun.

Jennifer Lopez52, was at Blue Diamond Gala, in Los Angeles for the Dodgers Foundation, on June 16th. As the singer performed on stage, she was talking about her childrenspecifically her 14-year-old child Emme, reports Page Six. To introduce Emme to her audience, the 52-year-old artist used a gender-neutral pronoun”They” Where “hey“: “I always ask my children to sing with mebut they don’t, so it’s a very special occasion, becausethey are very, very busy and reserved and expensive. They cost me dear when they come out“still according to the magazine.

The actress then goes on to refer to Emme: “They are worth every penny because they are my all time favorite duet partner. So if you want to please me.” Emme, 14, then joins his mother on stage to sing the song”A Thousand Years” by Christina Perri. For the occasion, the child of Jennifer Lopez wore a bright pink shirt and shorts, a hat and black shoes. As for his mother, she wore a feathered dress, for a total turquoise look.

Jennifer Lopez: the singer leads a busy family life

Teenage twins Emme and Maximilian are Jennifer Lopez’s children and her ex-husband Marc Anthony. For their anniversary, in February, the actress wanted to share a post on instagram indicating how grateful she was to have them. “You taught me the true meaning of life and you changed me forever in the most incredible way. I only hope to be half the blessing that you have been in my life“. Until their divorce in 2014, Mark Anthony53, and Jennifer Lopez, 52, have co-parented the twins.

On the couple side, the singer accepted the marriage proposal of Ben Affleck in April. The 49-year-old actor decided to take the plunge and kneel down while Jennifer Lopez was in the tubshare Page Six. “It was the most romantic thing I could have imagined. Just a quiet Saturday night at home, dthose people who promise to always be there for each other” she told her followers.