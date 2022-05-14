Jennifer Lopez in turn cracks for this trendy color

From successful actress to world-famous singer, Jennifer Lopez’s impressive resume continues to grow. Recently, the star conquered the world of beauty with the launch of her skincare brand called JLo Beauty. Very invested in the promotion of the latter, the singer regularly takes the stage to present new products or to share her beautiful skin tips with her community. Recently, Jennifer Lopez appeared in her brand’s new campaign with a hair that caught our attention. Along with her signature caramel balayage, JLo sports “Money piece highlights,” a hair color that’s been raging all winter long.

HOW TO ADOPT “MONEY PIECE HIGHLIGHTS” COLORATION this summer?

This very popular look in the 90s has been back on the beauty scene for several months. Halfway between sweeping and two-tone hair, the “Money Piece Highlights” coloring consists of mainly highlighting the locks that frame the face, like a kind of hair contouring. Indeed, it makes it possible to frame and illuminate the face in all subtlety. Most ? This coloring adapts to any hair color, just choose a shade 3 to 4 times lighter than its natural color. In the new JLo Beauty campaign, the star’s blonde front locks are even more visible thanks to the messy bun she wears.